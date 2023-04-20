49ers Player Calls Elon Musk ‘Little B—h’ Over Losing Twitter Blue Check

Videos by OutKick

The days of the free blue checkmark are over on Twitter, and San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper is NOT HAPPY with Elon Musk.

Or, as he so elegantly referred to him, that “little bitch” who’s a “#BelugaWhaleLookinAss.”

Tomato, Tomahto!

That little bitch @elonmusk finally did it, he took away my check mark. I’m never gonna pay for this shit platform btw. #BelugaWhaleLookinAss pic.twitter.com/aCYMFZymsW — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) April 20, 2023

49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper calls out Elon Musk

Incredible content here! Love it. Love the outrage over Elon Musk ripping the once-coveted blue checkmark away. Give it to me. This is why I love the internet.

Look, I don’t care about the blue check. I had it for years up until about three hours ago, and now it’s gone. Frankly, it allowed me to finally change my username for the first time since 2017, so I was actually pumped about that.

I also could easily get it back because I work for OutKick, but I don’t think I care enough. Seems like a lot of work for something that doesn’t move my needle one way or the other.

But I’m absolutely here for the fallout. Love it. OutKick covered it all earlier today, so I suggest going back to read that. It’s worth the three minutes.

In the meantime, let’s just enjoy some A+ follow-up tweets from our man Taybor here as he navigates the unverified life.

Be strong!

✌🏼 if baby Elon deletes my Twitter — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) April 20, 2023

Not the “you’re a long snapper” line. What am I gonna do? https://t.co/iiDYuszZ1D pic.twitter.com/oEsAA7nJ59 — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) April 20, 2023

Bot central in my replies rn lmao — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) April 20, 2023

Sowwy I talked badwy about your daddy :3 — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) April 20, 2023