49ers Legend Jerry Rice Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana, Talks Up Deebo Samuel & Brandon Aiyuk Connection

It’s really, really hard to find a hole in this year’s San Francisco 49ers team. They are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Plus, they are peaking at the right time. Expectations are high and 49ers legend Jerry Rice invoked the Joe Montana name talking about Brock Purdy.

Talk about lofty comparisons.

“Brock reminds me a lot of Montana, his coolness,” Rice said. “He doesn’t get rattled. You need your quarterback to be that way.”

It’s official: Purdy = Montana 😤



The Jerry Rice episode is LIVE: https://t.co/TA7KY3boWI pic.twitter.com/MvEAx0V5YS — The Warner House (@TheWarnerHouse_) December 19, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Rice has spoken glowingly about the San Francisco quarterback. Prior to the season, he predicted that Purdy would have an “exceptional” year.

Rice also said that Brandon Aiyuk was due for a breakout. Both of those things have happened.

Rice also talked about the Deebo Samuel-Brandon Aiyuk duo and once again invoked a legendary 49ers pair — this one also includes himself.

“I can see that chemistry and I had that chemistry with [John] Taylor,” Rice said. “Pick your poison. How do you want to die?”

“Pick your poison. How do you want to die” 😳



Jerry Rice shares how difficult @19problemz & @THE2ERA are to stop and that their chemistry reminds him of his with John Taylor pic.twitter.com/1W1Dlkybjq — The Warner House (@TheWarnerHouse_) December 20, 2023

All Is Well In The World Of The San Francisco 49ers With Brock Purdy, Jerry Rice Adds Some Fuel To The Fire

Joe Montana won four Super Bowls for San Francisco and three of them came with Jerry Rice and John Taylor catching passes. That sets the bar pretty high for this group with Purdy, Aiyuk and Samuel.

But, so far, that hasn’t been a problem. Purdy is the heavy favorite to capture the NFL MVP award. And, he deserves it.

San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice invoked the name of fellow team legend Joe Montana while talking about Brock Purdy (pictured). (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As always, though, the regular season only matters if the team can make it happen in the playoffs.

The team has reached three NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl in the past four seasons. But, they are 1-2 in the championship games and 0-1 in the Super Bowl.

The team last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 1994. Fans have high expectations this season with the team installed as the betting favorite to win it all.

Let’s see if they do it before we start throwing around the Montana and Rice comparisons.

Although, I suppose Jerry Rice can make the comparison himself.

I won’t, though.