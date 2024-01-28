Parents Of 49ers Kicker Jake Moody Are Diehard Lions Fans

Videos by OutKick

Imagine waiting your whole life to see your team go to a Super Bowl. And now, when they finally have a chance, they are playing against your own son.

That’s the dilemma the parents of San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody are facing ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Moody grew up in Northville, Mich. — roughly 30 miles outside of Detroit. And he kicked at the University of Michigan for five years before San Francisco selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His parents, Chad and Lisa, are lifelong, diehard Lions fans.

“Ya know I said what’s gonna happen, the 49ers vs. the Lions for a chance to go to the Super Bowl and wait and see, it’s going to happen,” Chad told Detroit Local 4 News.

And it sure did.

Detroit will battle the top-seeded 49ers for a chance to go to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. Chad and Lisa have waited their whole life for this moment. But as good parents, they’re all in on San Francisco.

“It’s tough, but we’re going to root for the 49ers,” Chad said. “Our son’s on the team, so of course, we’ll root for our son’s team.”

Jake Moody grew up a Lions fan. (Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

This situation is probably a little easier for Lisa — a Michigan State alumna. After all, she’s been through this before.

“The second a team plays against my son, I’m going to root for my son, of course,” she said. “I had to do the same thing with Michigan vs. Michigan State, and I did OK with that.”

Chad and Lisa have attended five of Jake’s games this season — including the one where he missed a potential game-winning kick against the Cleveland Browns. They certainly don’t want to see that happen on Sunday night.

But if it does, you know who the Moodys are pulling for in the Super Bowl.

“If the 49ers do happen to lose, I’ll be breaking out my Lions gear,” Chad said.

