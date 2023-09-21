49ers Defense Will Shine Against Banged-Up Giants

Videos by OutKick

Giants vs. 49ers, 8:15 ET

If you’re a fantasy football player, you’re probably pretty frustrated with this season already. There have been so many injuries to big name players or games that have been missed by multiple top players. That happens every year, but the fact that we are only heading into Week 3 and there have been so many issues has been frustrating. That’s part of the reason I like sports betting so much – sure the injuries can impact you when you bet on a game and they happen. But, you get a chance to rebound from a loss due to injury, but in fantasy your season could be over if you lose a guy in the first week. Tonight, we see one team that has lost one of those first-round fantasy performers in the Giants take on the 49ers in a cross-country clash.

The New York Giants were staring down a very ugly 0-2 start before they finally figured out how to play football last week. They were down big to the Arizona Cardinals, a team that many feel will be the worst team in football. It was a bit crazy, but the Giants started the season without scoring a single point in the first six quarters of football. They weren’t known for their offense last year, but this year it looked pretty stagnant. Daniel Jones was able to post a rushing touchdown and threw two more in the second half of the game. They also started getting some production from Saquon Barkley as he had a rushing and receiving touchdown. Barkley is out for the game tonight and that hurts the offense significantly. They already lack playmakers and now their best offensive weapon is now out of the game. So, how do the Giants get anything going against one of the best defenses in football? I think it has to start with Darren Waller. I think that Daniel Jones is a capable quarterback at making something happen with his legs, but in this game he needs to target Waller early and often to try and get as many small gains as possible. I just don’t see the Giants breaking free for many big plays in this matchup.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 10: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The 49ers are one of the teams that I’ve had a lot of confidence in for a long time. Realistically, look at their team and try to find a hole. Brock Purdy isn’t the best quarterback in the NFL, but he does certain things very well. He’s a pretty accurate passer, and he doesn’t turn the ball over much. They looked great to open the season against the Steelers, but they weren’t quite as sharp against the Rams last week as they battled to a 30-23 win. In the Steelers game, the passing was much more involved, against the Rams, they attacked on the ground with three rushing touchdowns. They have a varied attack and have playmakers that can do so much that it makes it extremely hard for the defense to prepare for. Speaking of defense, this San Francisco defense is very good. They forced another two interceptions from Matt Stafford after getting two off of Kenny Pickett in Week 1. I think they can do it again this week against Jones.

To me, 10.5 might be a little high, but I wouldn’t be shocked if the 49ers covered the game. I don’t quite expect a blowout. Most of these Thursday Night Football games are not great, but they usually are fairly close. I don’t think the 49ers give up a ton of points to a struggling Giants offense without their most explosive running back. I’m taking the Giants team total under 16.5.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024