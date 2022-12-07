49ers Can’t Stop Praising Brock Purdy’s Balls: ‘Got Some Cojones To Him’

Brock Purdy is the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback for the time being, and his team seems to be okay with that.

So much so, that they seem incapable of not talking about his balls.

The former Iowa State Cyclone who was the 2022 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant, has been the focus leading up to the Niners’ meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

As such, some of his teammates — as well as head coach Kyle Shanahan — gave their thoughts on the rookie QB and his prodigious set of balls.

“He’s got some balls out there,” Kyle Shanahan after Purdy helped torch the Dolphins last weekend. “Forgive me for saying it that way.”

No worries, Kyle. you’re not the only one who had good things to say about Brock Purdy’s balls.

“He’s got some cojones to him,” tight end George Kittle said. “If you’re not confident, guys feel that.”

Kittle wasn’t the only one of Purdy’s targets who had some good things to say about the signal callers’ balls.

“Oh, he definitely has balls.” wideout Deebo Samuel said. “It takes nuts to call a timeout without Kyle calling it.”

49ers quarterback stands with defensive end Nick Bosa and tight end George Kittle, both of whom praised his balls. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Some Said It In Different Ways… But They Were Still Talking About His Balls

On the other side of the ball, players praised Purdy’s no-quit attitude… which if you think about it, is the same as praising his balls.

“In preseason he looked like he had some dog in him,” Nick Bosa said. “I love his mindset, he’s super tough.”

Translation: Nick Bosa thinks Brock Purdy has some serious balls.

Linebacker Fred Warner has been — and continues to be — highly complimentary of the team’s rookie QB.

“You ask anybody on the defense how I feel about him — how I’ve felt about him since training camp — and the way he goes about his business,” Fred Warner said. “He’s got that dawg in him.”

How long Purdy will be under center remains to be seen. Jimmy Garoppoli and Trey Lance are both out with injuries. Lance has been ruled out for the season, while there was some hope that Garoppolo could be back in the lineup come the playoffs.

However, Shanahan doesn’t sound too sure that a Jimmy G return will be in the cards.

“Still going to be a big recovery,” Shanahan said Wednesday.

“There’s that way outside chance (of a return) late in the playoffs but just an outside chance. Not real optimistic about it but never rule it out.”

