Jimmy G Goes Full Dan Orlovsky, Takes Embarrassing Safety

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a very tough safety Sunday night against the Broncos.

During a 11-10 to Denver, Jimmy G stepped out of bounds in the back of the end zone in the third quarter. However, the fact he accidentally stepped out of bounds and took a safety actually saved the 49ers and Garoppolo from giving up a pick six.

Jimmy Garoppolo accidentally steps out of bounds for a safety, but if he didn't, he would've thrown a pick six to Bradley Chubb! What just happened? #FTTB #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/dQIqK4fjtQ — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 26, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo now joins Dan Orlovsky on the list of QBs who ran out of the back of the end zone without realizing it.

The former Lions QB and current ESPN star famously ran deep out of the end zone without even realizing it.

The retired NFL passer even weighed in on the situation with total glee and tweeted that he’s finally free now.

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER



FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

Was Jimmy G’s safety as bad as Orlovsky’s? Not even close, but it’s still a tough look. Whenever you’re playing near the end zone, you have to be aware of your surroundings.

The last thing you want is to accidentally give up two points because of a bonehead mistake. Dan Orlovsky has never been able to out-run his safety with the Lions against the Vikings, and Jimmy Garoppolo has now joined his exclusive group.

Jimmy Garoppolo just needs to own the mistake and lean into it. Sometimes, you just have to be willing to laugh at yourself, and there’s no better time than when you accidentally take a safety in the back of the end zone. Next time, keep your head on a swivel.