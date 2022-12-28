Texas Tech is the Side to Play vs. Ole Miss

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 ET

As we head into the weekend, the games get a little closer, and have a lot more attention on them. This game features Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. With the fan base of both of these teams, we should see a pretty rowdy crowd and a lot of excitement on both sides. I’m not seeing anyone on either side as listed out for this game, so we should have a pretty solid matchup. Let’s take a look at how we should play this game.

On the season, Texas Tech was all over the place and ended with a 7-5 record. They started the season with two wins, then lost at North Carolina state. They beat Texas at home, then dropped two on the road. They beat West Virginia then dropped two again. It was a see-saw all year is what I’m getting at. The problem I have is that they were on their way up before the season ended with three straight victories over Kanas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma. Now they face an Ole Miss team that had a decent enough season. Texas Tech is going to try and throw the ball on Ole Miss. It won’t be easy, but it really is the best chance of attack for Texas as they want to get the ball into their playmakers hands.

For Ole Miss they have to be disappointed in the end to their season. After winning seven straight to start the year, they dropped four of their past five games. Some of the losses are expected – LSU maybe, Alabama for sure – and then losing one of the games between Arkansas and Mississippi State makes some sense. However, I would’ve liked to see them at least split those last two games. They were a bit all over the map though in their losses. A couple of close games, and a couple of blowouts, so it isn’t like just one thing went wrong or one adjustment could be made. We know they are going to try and hand the ball off to their stud running back Quinshon Judkins. If Texas stops him, I don’t think that Jaxson Dart is a guy I want my money on. In fairness to him though, I’d probably take him over any quarterback on Texas Tech’s roster.

I don’t particularly like Ole Miss in this game. The fact that the actual field they play on is in Texas does give a little bit of an edge to Texas Tech, at least in my opinion. It is likely to be a high-scoring game as neither has a really strong defense. 71 points is a lot to ask, but I don’t think I’d touch the number. I could see a 42-35 game or something even closer. My best play on this one is to grab Texas Tech +3.5. I really wouldn’t be surprised to see them win outright.

