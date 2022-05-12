NFL Reveals Week 1 Schedule of Games

The NFL released its full slate of Week 1 games for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

OutKick’s Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero was on the case and relayed the full list on Twitter (follow @Armandosalguero).

The first matchup of the year will take place between Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills and reigning champs, the Los Angeles Rams; meanwhile, Monday Night Football will cap things off with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.



Week 1 NFL schedule:

Thursday Night Football:

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday:

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans

Sunday Night Football:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night Football:

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

Bills at Rams will be your 2022 Thursday night NFL opener. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 12, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick for the full schedule release at 8 p.m. (EST).