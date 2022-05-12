NFL Reveals Week 1 Schedule of Games

The NFL released its full slate of Week 1 games for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
OutKick’s Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero was on the case and relayed the full list on Twitter (follow @Armandosalguero).
The first matchup of the year will take place between Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills and reigning champs, the Los Angeles Rams; meanwhile, Monday Night Football will cap things off with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.
Week 1 NFL schedule:
Thursday Night Football:
Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams
Sunday:
New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers
San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans
Sunday Night Football:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night Football:
Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
Stay tuned with OutKick for the full schedule release at 8 p.m. (EST).