in NFL, Sports

NFL Reveals Week 1 Schedule of Games

updated

The NFL released its full slate of Week 1 games for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

OutKick’s Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero was on the case and relayed the full list on Twitter (follow @Armandosalguero).

The first matchup of the year will take place between Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills and reigning champs, the Los Angeles Rams; meanwhile, Monday Night Football will cap things off with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

Week 1 NFL schedule:

Thursday Night Football:
Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday:
New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers
San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans

Sunday Night Football:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night Football:
Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

Stay tuned with OutKick for the full schedule release at 8 p.m. (EST).

Feature postNFL

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here