30 Rounds Fired During Shootout In Detroit That Started When A Pizza Was Delivered To The Wrong House

What do you do if a pizza you didn’t order is delivered to your front door? Do you inform the delivery driver of the mistake or do you accept it as a gift from the universe?

If you accept it as a gift from the universe in Detroit, then eat the pizza, you might be paid back with gunfire. That’s how things in one neighborhood played out Thursday night when a pizza was delivered to the wrong house.

A dispute of a pizza delivered to the wrong house ends in gunfire (Image Credit: FOX 2 Detroit/YouTube)

The recipients of pizza, meant for their neighbors, ate it. When the neighbors came looking for their order an argument started between the people in both houses. One thing led to another and gunfire broke out.

There were reportedly as many as 30 rounds fired with five people being hit with bullets. Two of the five injured were 14-year-old boys, one was shot in the abdomen and the other in the face.

Three men were also hit with bullets during the shootout. A 31-year-old took three bullets, to the face, neck and leg. A 32-year-old was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old man was hit in the hand.

Amazingly, with that many rounds being squeezed off, nobody was killed and all of the injured were listed in stable condition shortly after the shooting. Police say that one of the injured may have also been a shooter.

Following the incident, 10 people were taken into custody at the scene. Several of them were teenagers. All of them, expect for one, was released.

Pizza Deliveries In Detroit Can Some Real Consequences

Quincy Smith from the community-based violence prevention partnership, Ceasefire Detroit, commented on the shooting. He said, “We had parents showing up in tears not knowing if their child was safe.”

Adding, “The community needs to understand this isn’t normal. We shouldn’t get used to hearing a 14-year-old is dead, a 14-year-old got killed, a 14-year-old got shot.”

Unfortunately for some areas it is normal. Pulling a gun and opening fire over a pizza would suggest that this neighborhood is one of those areas were the use of guns has become commonplace.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a dick move to eat a pizza that was meant for your neighbor. But a strongly worded message of disapproval should be enough. There’s no reason to open fire.