3 NFL Week 2 Player Props Worth Betting

Now that all my sides, totals and teaser plays are locked in, it’s time to use the ole bankroll on player props. To be honest, the hardest I’ll bet a player prop is 1 unit. But, props are more fun than fantasy football and it adds a little more juice to the game.

You can also shop for your own player, game and team props with our new “Prop Bet Finder” tool. Below, I’ll run through my favorite player props at DraftKings Sportsbook in order of favorite to least favorite bets.

Buccaneers Leonard Fournette UNDER 60.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Prop #1: Bucs Leonard Fournette UNDER rushing yards vs. the Saints

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) Sunday and NOLA’s defense has dominated Tampa’s offense in recent years. The Bucs could be in for another rough outing vs. the Saints in Week 2 because NOLA has a strength-on-weakness edge in the trenches.

Tampa could be without three starting offensive linemen from last year’s team now that Bucs RT Donovan Smith has been officially announced out.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles says LT Donovan Smith (elbow) won't play vs. Saints (per @Sara_Walsh)https://t.co/QLjVgdIsxW pic.twitter.com/R74vDBxUh2 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 18, 2022

Also, the Bucs lost one of the greatest blocking tight ends in NFL history when Rob Gronkowski retired this offseason. NOLA’s run defense looked bad last week vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

But, Atlanta’s rushing attack is more dynamic than Tampa’s because the Falcons have a dual-threat quarterback running things. However, the Saints still had the third-best yards allowed before contact last week, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). And, obviously, the Bucs won’t be running RPOs for Brady.

Furthermore, Fournette has gained 34 or fewer yards in all four games vs. NOLA since joining Tampa in 2020. Fournette might have a reduced workload in Week 2 since he was limited in practice all week.

Finally, Fournette’s 127 rushing yards vs. DAL in Week 1 was only the fourth time he’s eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game as a Buc. Fournette has gained fewer than 45 yards in each game after those 100-yard performances.

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert UNDER 25.5 Rush Yards (-120)

Prop #1: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Under 25.5 rushing yards (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Speaking of a strength-on-weakness edge, that’s what we have when the Miami Dolphins (1-0) visit the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) Sunday on the ground.

For example, the Dolphins were 29th in offensive rushing efficiency in 2021, according to Football Outsiders (FO). Their offensive line was tied for the second-fewest yards before contact in Week 1. Whereas the Ravens were fourth in defensive rushing efficiency last season per FO and sixth in run stop win rate, per ESPN.

More importantly, it’s a lot easier to cash an Under than an Over when betting player props. Game flow, coaching, injuries, weather, etc.

With that in mind, Mostert missed 24 of 37 games from 2020-21 and played in just four snaps in his only game last season. Hopefully, Mostert doesn’t get injured but it’s definitely a concern if you’re betting the Over for his rushing total.

Lastly, Mostert had five carries for 16 yards in Week 1 vs. New England Patriots and he’s behind RB Chase Edmonds on the depth chart.

49ers QB Trey Lance UNDER 40.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Prop #3: San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance UNDER (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Let’s go to narrative-ville to handicap the Under for Lance’s rushing prop when the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) in Week 1.

There’s a brewing quarterback controversy in San Francisco between Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Questions are swirling about Lance’s arm talent and his ability to process coverages. We know Lance can run but now we have to see him pass.

But, the 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s response to the criticisms of Lance will be to show off his throwing ability. Lance and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk reportedly had chemistry in practice and OTAs. 49ers WR Deebo Samuel inked a huge extension this offseason so Lance has good receiving options.

Not only that but Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks led the NFL in tackles last season and will be in charge of spying Lance most likely. Brooks is a major reason Seattle allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards to quarterbacks last season.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11:05 a.m. ET.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.