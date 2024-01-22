3 Hot-Garbage NBA Bets From An Ice-Cold Basketball Bettor

I followed up a 2-0 Saturday with an 0-3 Sunday, which put me further in the hole betting the NBA this season. One of my losses (Indiana Pacers +4.5) was just bad “load management” or injury luck when Indy PG Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out prior to tip-off.

However, the other two losses were user error on my part. Regardless, I cannot do worse than Sunday with my three …

Best Bets for NBA Monday

  • Odds chosen are the best available at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers (-2) at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET

Low-key, the Cavaliers are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA currently. They’ve won seven consecutive games and are 6-1 against the spread (ATS) over that span.

Also, Cleveland is 3rd in defensive rating and Orlando is 24th in offensive rating. Against bottom-10 offenses, the Cavs are 13-2 straight up (SU) with a +11.5 non-garbage time net rating and a +6.5 ATS differential, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Cleveland Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell shoots it over Magic SG Anthony Black during an NBA Game at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Cleveland Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell shoots it over Magic SG Anthony Black during an NBA Game at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

Furthermore, the Cavaliers have a better shot quality than the Magic on both ends of the floor, per CTG. Over the last six games, Cleveland is averaging 5.5 more wide-open 3-point attempts per game than Orlando. “Wide-open” is when there’s at least six feet of distance from the 3-point shooter and the nearest defender.

The Magic are playing the 2nd of a back-to-back (B2B). They boat-raced the Miami Heat 105-87 Sunday, a game I was on the wrong side of. But, Orlando is 2-6 SU on the 2nd of a B2B with a -9.5 scoring margin. Finally, the Cavs are 6-2 SU and ATS with a rest edge over their opponent and they have a +5.1 ATS margin in those games.

My prediction: Cavaliers 115, Magic 106

  • Bet 1.1u on Cleveland -2 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook. I’d bet the Cavaliers up to -2.5.

Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks (+2.5), 8:30 p.m. ET

Celtics-Mavericks will be a 3-point shooting contest. Boston leads the NBA in 3-point attempt rate and Dallas is right behind them in 2nd. With that in mind, I’ll side with the home team because Boston’s 3-point shooting dips on the road and vice versa for Dallas.

The Celtics go from 40.5% 3-point shooting in their home gym to 35.5% on the road. While the Mavs’ 3-point shooting increases from 34.7% in away games to 38.9% at home. The Mavericks have won three straight games outright as a home ‘dog.

Boston Celtics SF Jayson Tatum defends Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Boston Celtics SF Jayson Tatum defends Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Plus, Boston guards Jrue Holiday‘s and Derrick White‘s play declines on the road. For instance, Holiday’s field goal shooting dips from 47.8% in Boston to 43.4% in away games. White’s offensive rating decreases from 131 at home to 121 on the road.

Finally, Dallas has a massive rest edge over Boston. The Mavs are playing on four days of rest. Whereas the Celtics are in the 2nd of a B2B after beating the Rockets 116-107 in Houston Sunday.

My prediction: Mavericks 122, Celtics 118

  • Bet 1.1u on Dallas +2.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook. The Mavericks are bet-able down to pick ’em.

Atlanta Hawks (+8) at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Hawks PG Trae Young will miss Monday’s with a concussion and this is “addition by subtraction” for them. Per CTG, Young has a -4.8 on/off non-garbage time net rating. Meaning, Atlanta scores 4.4 more points per 100 possessions when Trae is off the floor.

The Kings beat the Hawks 117-110 Dec. 29th in Atlanta. The Hawks held a 23-point lead in that game despite Trae having a -11 net rating. Young had the worst net rating among Atlanta’s five starters.

Atlanta Hawks SG Dejounte Murray shoots a floater over Kings SF Harrison Barnes at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Atlanta Hawks SG Dejounte Murray shoots a floater over Kings SF Harrison Barnes at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Moreover, Hawks SG Bogdan Bogdanovic is replacing Young in Atlanta’s starting 5. Bogdanovic is a much better fit alongside Hawks combo guard Dejounte Murray whose a better player than Trae. Per CTG, Bogdanovic has a +11.8 non-garbage time on/off net rating.

Also, Sacramento’s record is misleading. According to CTG, the Kings have a +3.1 win differential, which means they should have three fewer wins based on net efficiency. In fact, Sactown’s net rating is just 17th in the NBA.

My prediction: Kings 124, Hawks 120

  • Bet 1.1u on Atlanta +8 (-110) at Caesars. The Hawks are playable down to +6.5.

