‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Resurface With Trailer For New Blockbuster Sci-Fi Series ‘3 Body Problem’

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are back on the big stage with their new series “3 Body Problem.”

The two men became famous after bringing “GoT” to television for millions of fans around the globe. While they were initially praised as entertainment visionaries, the tone around them changed dramatically as the show went on.

By the end of the final season, both men were blamed for a truly lackluster ending that left fans with a ton of disappointment. Neither has been able to recapture the same level of success since.

However, that might be changing with “3 Body Problem.”

Netflix drops trailer for “3 Body Problem” from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Weiss and Benioff are now on a mega-deal with Netflix, and there’s no question the eight-part limited series is the most ambitious project they’ve been involved with since “GoT” ended.

The plot is described as follows:

A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

Pretty interesting, right? I think that’s safe to say, and the trailer will only amp up expectations even further. There’s no doubt at all that Netflix has dumped an incredible amount of money in the eight episodes.

Give it a watch below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The series is based on a book series from Chinese author Cixin Liu that I’ve never read and almost certainly never will.

That’s okay. I like flying blind into TV series and movies unless it’s from an author I truly love. What I will say is the line between great and disaster is incredibly fine when it comes to sci-fi/fantasy stories.

Let’s look at two great examples: “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld.”

“Game of Thrones” was incredible during the early seasons, but went completely off the tracks once the source material from George R. R. Martin dried up.

By the time Benioff and Weiss were done, fans were ready to revolt at an ending that was so underwhelming it’s hard to put into words. The entire destruction of King’s Landing could have been avoided if Jon just had sex with Daenerys….again. You know a show has lost it when the most pivotal moment in its history came down to a woman not getting her’s.

Now, let’s take a look at “Westworld.” The first season is among the greatest single seasons of TV ever made. Season two was solid and then it was a disaster as soon as everyone left the park.

It’s not hard at all for things to go very wrong in the genre. Does “3 Body Problem” look great and intriguing? Yes, but let’s exercise some caution. The same men who oversaw “Game of Thrones” being in charge is definitely a good reason to stop and pause.

Let’s hope I’m just being pessimistic for no good reason because I’m a sucker for great TV. However, I’m not going to clap like a trained seal just because two power players make a new series. The benefit of the doubt is gone. Impress me when it drops March 21 and we’ll talk after that.