2023 World Series Game 2 Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks At Texas Rangers

It wasn’t the matchup anyone wanted or expected. But, the 2023 World Series opener Friday between the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) and Texas Rangers (1-0) was an instant classic. Game 2 of the Fall Classic starts at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Texas beat Arizona 6-5 in extra innings in Game 1 with a walk-off HR by Rangers All-Star Adolis Garcia. This was after Texas SS Corey Seager hit a game-tying 2-run home run in the bottom of the 9th.
For Game 2, the D-Backs send out RHP Merrill Kelly and the Rangers counter with LHP Jordan Montgomery. Kelly went 12-8 in the regular-season with a 3.29 ERA. While Montgomery was 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA.
During this postseason, Kelly is 2-1 with 5 ER on 9 H, 3 HR and a 19/8 K/BB rate over 17.0 IP in three starts. Montgomery is 3-0 in five appearances with 7 runs (6 ER) and a 17/4 K/BB rate across 25.0 IP.
Diamondbacks at Rangers World Series Game 2
- Odds courtesy of PointsBet.
First of all, give me Montgomery over Kelly. Montgomery has been fantastic since going to Texas at the trade deadline. The lefty was 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular-season starts with the Rangers this year.
Furthermore, Montgomery’s pitching peripherals are better than Kelly’s. Montgomery has a 3.75 career FIP (“fielding independent pitching”) and 3.4 K/BB rate. While Kelly has a 4.02 career FIP with a 2.9 K/BB rate. FIP is more predictive than ERA and the essence of pitching is strikeouts vs. walks.
Since 2020, Montgomery’s teams (the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Rangers) are 14-5 as home favorites of -150 or less. There is a +30.% return on investment attached to that record as well.
Also, Texas’s lineup was more productive in the regular season and has been better in the playoffs. The Rangers out-rank the D-Backs in wRC+ (125-94) and wOBA (.355-.312) this postseason, according to FanGraphs.
Texas are much better against left-handed pitching than Arizona vs. righties. The Rangers average more runs (5.5-4.0), hits (6.8-3.2), HRs (1.2-0.3), and walks (2.8-1.1) against lefties than the D-Backs vs. left-handed pitching, per Covers.com.
My prediction: Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 3
