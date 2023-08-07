2023 NFC West Division Preview: Arizona Cardinals Are Set Up Perfectly … For Next Season

Videos by OutKick

With exactly one month left until the 2023-24 NFL season kicks off, OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Over the next four weeks, we will go division-by-division, covering all 32 NFL teams. The series begins with the AFC and NFC West, starting with last season’s worst finisher in each division. Earlier, we covered the Denver Broncos. For the NFC West, we start with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals 2022-23 Record: 5-12

Arizona Cardinals 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 4.5

Offseason Moves

The Arizona Cardinals opted not to make any big splashes in free agency. Instead, they allowed their biggest two free agents — Zach Allen and Byron Murphy (taken in the 2nd and 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft) — to walk.

The Cardinals did, however, make a major move on NFL Draft night. They started with the #3 overall pick and traded it to the Houston Texans. Then, they took the pick received in that deal — #12 overall — and used it to move back up to #6 where they selected — reportedly — Kyler Murray’s preferred NFL Draft target: Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson, Jr..

Rookie Paris Johnson Jr. firmly entrenched as the Arizona Cardinals starting right tackle.#birdgang | ⁦@PHNX_Cardinals⁩ pic.twitter.com/8ihWSWhjlI — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 5, 2023

The Cardinals had three more picks in the first three rounds, taking LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari in the second round before snagging Syracuse corner Garrett Williams and Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson in the third round.

Season Outlook

With franchise quarterback Kyler Murray recovering from major knee surgery, the Cardinals aren’t expecting big things this season. They fired Kliff Kingsbury and his staff and hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Murray isn’t expected to play until October at the very earliest, so it figures to be a rebuilding season for Gannon and company. That’s likely why Arizona elected not to get flashy in free agency. And why they used that #3 overall pick to acquire another first-round pick in 2024.

With quarterback Kyler Murray expected to miss several games to the start season and after barely improving last year’s roster, the Arizona Cardinals figure to spend another NFL season in the basement of the NFC West. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With their own first-round pick next season and Houston’s first-round selection, the Cardinals are sitting pretty heading into NEXT season. Unfortunately, that’s over a year away and there’s an entire NFL season to be played between then and now.

But with expectations at an all-time low and a brand-new coaching staff, the pressure really isn’t on Arizona this season. If anything, management is probably rooting for them to finish last and get the #1 overall pick.

The question is whether or not they would use it to replace Murray.

Time will tell.

Arizona Cardinals Predicted Win Total: UNDER 4.5