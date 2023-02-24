2023 College Football Monster Matchups: Early Betting Lines Released, As We’re Six Months Away From Kickoff

Videos by OutKick

The College Football season might be six months away, but that doesn’t mean some folks aren’t ready to start throwing some cash on 2024. The upcoming season will present a number of monster matchups, along with conference rivalry game that have already presented Vegas the opportunity to release betting odds.

Not all games have betting lines yet, but the bigger games of the season are starting to see some movement, according to FanDuel. A huge opening weekend will give us plenty of opportunities to lose money, but the matchups will certainly center around a few SEC teams.

Before the first official weekend of games, new Colorado coach Deion Sanders will get his first shot at an upset, as the Buffalos play TCU, who is favored by 17.5 points.

Labor Day Weekend

The LSU-Florida State rematch will go down in Orlando. The Seminoles defeated the Tigers in New Orleans in 2023. As of right now, FSU currently sits as a 1-point favorite, though we know this line will change.

On September 2nd, North Carolina and South Carolina open the season with a massive rivalry game. Currently, the Tarheels are 1.5 point favorites over the Gamecocks.

Showdown In Tuscaloosa Between Texas And Alabama

The rematch will go down in Tuscaloosa, after both teams gave us one of the wildest games of 2023. One of the bigger questions will be who is taking snaps for Alabama heading into this battle, with Ty Simpson the lead favorite heading into Spring practice. This is a preview of what’s to come in the SEC once Texas joins the conference in 2024. As for this matchup, Alabama is currently a 9.5 point favorite

We will also get another look at Deion Sanders and his Colorado squad, as they take on Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule. Still six months away, the Cornhuskers are 6.5 point favorites.

The rematch between Texas A&M and Miami should be a dandy, at least I hope so. Both teams will be breaking in new OC’s, while the game is played at Hard Rock Stadium. At least we’re getting home-and-home games between two well respected programs. Boy, if Texas A&M loses this game, this early in the season, watch out. Currently, Texas A&M is a 4.5 point favorite

If Tennessee is going to build off its impressive 2022 season, winning on the road at Florida is the first test. If we pay attention to past years, the Vols don’t have a good shot at getting out of Gainesville with a win. But, Billy Napier will be breaking in a new quarterback and Josh Heupel will have Joe Milton throwing rockets at his receivers. Currently, Tennessee is a 6.5 point favorite.

Ohio State is a 8.5 point favorite over Notre Dame, played on September 23rd.

Texas is a 5.5 point favorite over Oklahoma, played on October 7th.

USC and Caleb Williams are a 3 point favorite over Notre Dame, played on October 14th.

Ohio State is an 8 point favorite over Penn State, played on October 21st.

Georgia, with a new quarterback and OC, are 20.5 point favorites over Florida, played October 28th

Alabama is a 9.5 point favorite over LSU. I’d certainly be looking at the Tigers, playing November 4th

Georgia is a 7.5 point favorite over Tennessee, which will be played on November 18th.

Keep checking back for updates on future betting lines for the 2024 College Football season.