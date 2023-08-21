2023 AFC South Division Preview: Houston Texans Set To Surprise Everyone This Season

Videos by OutKick

The 2023-24 NFL season kick-off is almost here! OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Over the past two weeks, we covered the AFC West and NFC West and the AFC North and NFC North. This week, we’re tackling the two South divisions, continuing with last year’s last-place finisher in the AFC South, the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans 2022-23 Record: 3-13-1

Houston Texans 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 6.5

Offseason Moves

The Houston Texans underwent a MASSIVE overhaul this past offseason. First, they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach and third in the past three years. Then, they added a ton of veteran help via free agency. They brought in wide receiver Robert Woods, running back Devin Singletary, quarterback Case Keenum and tight end Dalton Schultz. Plus, the traded for guard Shaq Mason.

On defense, the team added defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, linebackers Cory Littleton and Denzel Perryman, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Jimmie Ward. If you look at the moves they made, it’s clear that Ryans had a plan. He brought in veteran leadership for virtually every, single position group on the team. That’s how good coaches start to build a culture.

In the NFL Draft, the Texans shocked the football world. They selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stround with the No. 2 overall pick. That wasn’t shocking.

The Houston Texans should be a lot better with C.J. Stroud at quarterback and could challenge in the AFC South if everything goes right this NFL season. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

What was shocking is that they then traded up from the No. 12 overall pick to the No. 3 pick and selected Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson. Again, Ryans identified the players he wanted and he went out and got them. The team believes it got its franchise quarterback and cornerstone defensive disruptor.

The team focused on offense on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, grabbing Penn State center Juice Scruggs in round two and Houston wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, who Stroud reportedly told the team to draft, in the third round.

Season Outlook

The majority of football fans probably expect the Houston Texans to stink. After all, they usually stink. And this season, they’re starting a rookie quarterback under a rookie head coach. But I believe that Ryans was a good hire for the team and the offseason moves made a lot of sense for this organization.

It helps that C.J. Stroud is not new to the big stage. He played in massive games at Ohio State and shined in the College Football Playoff against eventual National Champion Georgia.

Houston’s Week 1 game in Baltimore is not a bigger stage than the College Football Playoff, so I don’t think Stroud is going to be overwhelmed. I also like that the team brought in a backup like Keenum to help Stroud develop.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans is building a culture with the Houston Texans that should lead to immediate results and they will challenge for AFC South titles in the coming years, if not this year. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Ryans strategy of adding veterans to every position group is going to pay off. It’s going to take the team time to gel, especially with all the new faces, and there are going to be growing pains starting a rookie quarterback.

But Houston is much better heading into this season than last season. And they play a very manageable schedule. They should easily beat their projected win total, and if everything goes right, don’t count the Texans out on posting a winning record at 9-8.

Houston Texans Predicted Win Total: OVER 6.5