2022 U.S. OPEN THIRD-ROUND PREVIEW AND PICKS

U.S. Open third-round preview



The top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking are all positioned to contend this weekend at the U.S. Open. However, all three are looking up at world No. 7 Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion.

Morikawa posted the low number of the day, a 4-under-par 66, on Friday to join Joel Dahmen atop the leaderboard at 5-under 135 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Earlier in the day, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler posted a 67 to move up to 3 under, and Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will begin Saturday’s round one shot off the pace at 4 under. Those are just the most notable names on a crowded leaderboard, resulting in a wide-open championship and a smorgasbord of intriguing options for bettors.

Betting on Burns

One low-key thrilling tee time on Saturday pairs Sam Burns with Matt Fitzpatrick. The latter is getting much of the media attention this week because he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at this course, but momentum is flowing in Burns’ direction. While Fitzpatrick shuffled to an even-par 70 Friday and had three bogeys in a row at one point, Burns improved on his opening-round 71 with a 67 despite a fluky double bogey midway through the round. Burns has three wins on tour this season, while Fitzpatrick has yet to win as a pro on American soil.

The pick: Sam Burns to beat Matt Fitzpatrick on Saturday @ -108 with FanDuel Sportsbook

X marks the Spot



Xander Schauffele is going to be overlooked due to the sheer number of big-name golfers he’s bumping up against on the leaderboard. However, he got something going on the back nine Friday with four birdies in a seven-hole stretch. Had it not been for a bogey on the last, he would be 2 under entering the weekend. Schauffele has finished in the top 10 in all five of his U.S. Open starts. Bet on that trend to continue this weekend.

The pick: Xander Schauffele to finish in the top 10 @ +150 with FanDuel Sportsbook

Niemann holds steady



Another major, another made cut for fast riser Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who is 1 over through two days. Nobody hit more greens in regulation Friday than Niemann’s 16, which portends well for the rest of the championship given how penal the U.S. Open rough is. We like the “Rest of World” category, in which Niemann would need to finish 72 holes ahead of the remaining Canadians, Australians, South Africans and Asians. Hideki Matsuyama has been so-so and Adam Hadwin came back to earth a bit Friday after leading in Round 1.

The pick: Joaquin Niemann to finish as the top “Rest of World” player @ +470 with FanDuel Sportsbook

–Field Level Media