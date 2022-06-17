2022 U.S. Open Second Round Preview and Picks

Adam Hadwin posted a 4-under-par 66 to edge past Rory McIlroy and take the first-round lead at the U.S. Open on Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

McIlroy was part of an early group that came in at 3 under, and after entering the week as the favorite to win this major, the Northern Irishman saw his odds shrink down to +450 at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Lurking behind the five-way tie for second are some notable names: Dustin Johnson (2 under), Justin Rose (2 under), Matt Fitzpatrick (2 under), Justin Thomas (1 under), Jon Rahm (1 under) and Colin Morikawa (1 under). This is no runaway yet, so let’s explore our best betting tips entering Friday’s second round.

Let’s go low



Golfers expect the course to firm up between now and Sunday, but all the same, 41 players shot even par or better in the first round. The USGA will always lay out courses that separate the wheat from the chaff, but the best in the world have been known to outclass recent U.S. Open courses — four of the past five winners of this championship finished at least 6 under par. With fair weather conditions on tap for Friday and Saturday in particular, we’re confident in taking “the under” here.

The pick: Winner to score 7 under or better @ -110 with Fanduel Sportsbook

Lucky Lingmerth

Only one player in the top six stayed bogey-free Thursday: Sweden’s David Lingmerth, who sank three birdies to join a tie for second. Vegas doesn’t think he’ll hang around, with +950 odds to finish in the top 10. Their stubbornness is your gain. Lingmerth may not be a household name, but he’s 3-for-3 in making U.S. Open cuts in his career and he led the field on Day 1 in Strokes Gained: Putting.

The pick: David Lingmerth to finish in the top 10 @ +950 with Fanduel Sportsbook

Zalatoris Gets His?

Will Zalatoris has been angling for a major title since he placed second in his Masters debut in 2021. In eight total major starts, he has five top-10 finishes. He’s in a solid position after a 1-under 69 on Thursday, when he recovered from a slow start to birdie three of his last six holes. We’re done doubting “Willie Z” — get him at this number while you can.

The pick: Will Zalatoris to win @ +2400 with Fanduel Sportsbook

Bonus: If you’re new to sports betting or simply haven’t signed up for FanDuel Sportsbook yet, click here to get started now and you’ll get $200 in free bets after placing any $5 bet. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

–Field Level Media