Feeling Smart Or Lucky? SEC Betting Odds For The 2022 Division And Championship Winner’s

After months of waiting, the college football season is finally upon us. The first SEC team to actually hit the field in 2022 will be Vanderbilt, when they square-off against Hawaii in just over a week. But looking at the odds for the winner of each SEC Division and Championship this season, some teams may surprise you.

We all know that Alabama and Georgia will lead the way in terms of what Vegas is thinking, but what about the teams just outside the betting favorites? This is where some folks could make some money in terms of betting on a potential long shot or even a team who you think might get hot.

Here’s what the folks at DraftKings are thinking about division winners for the 2022 season in the conference.

West Division

Alabama (-600)

(-600) Texas A&M (+700)

(+700) Ole Miss (+2000)

(+2000) Arkansas (+2200)

(+2200) LSU (+3000)

(+3000) Mississippi State (+5000)

(+5000) Auburn (+8000)

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 16: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

East Division

Georgia (-550)

(-550) Kentucky (+1200)

(+1200) Tennessee (+1100)

(+1100) Florida (+1000)

(+1000) South Carolina (+4000)

(+4000) Missouri (+8000)

(+8000) Vanderbilt (+40000)

Let’s take a look at what DraftKings is thinking when it comes to the SEC Champion of the 2022 season.

Alabama (-145)

(-145) Georgia (+155)

(+155) Texas A&M (+1800)

(+1800) Kentucky (+5500)

(+5500) Tennessee (+5000)

(+5000) Ole Miss (+5000)

(+5000) Florida (+4500)

(+4500) Arkansas (+6000)

(+6000) LSU (+7000)

(+7000) Mississippi State (+12000)

(+12000) Auburn (+15000)

(+15000) South Carolina (+15000)

(+15000) Missouri (+30000)

(+30000) Vanderbilt (+100000)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 16: Head Coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

I have a hard time believing that Kentucky and Tennessee have better odds than Arkansas to win the SEC outright, especially when they give Florida the same chance. Maybe I am being blinded by the K.J. Jefferson light, but he’s just as stable of a quarterback than Will Levis and whoever Ole Miss decides to roll with.

Also, what has Texas A&M done to deserve to have the 3rd best odds of anyone in the SEC? I get Jimbo Fisher has recruited like a maniac for the 2022 class, but they are still in the midst of a quarterback battle and trying to find an identity as a team. Did everyone forget how last season ended for the Aggies or are they just giving them these odds because of Jimbo Fisher. Either way, the football team in College Station has something to prove before I jump on the train.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide meets with head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

If you decide to really test your luck, throw some money on the Gamecocks. Who knows what we get out of South Carolina and Spencer Rattler, but it’s a soft bet that maybe the football gods shine down on this season. I highly doubt it, but it would be a better investment than some of these others.

Make sure to get those future bets in before the season begins, which is coming up very soon.