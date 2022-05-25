2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds and Best Bets

After a wild finish at last week’s PGA Championship that ended with Justin Thomas winning the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time, the PGA Tour heads to Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

A strong field that includes Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, and Will Zalatoris, will compete this week for their share of the $8.4 million purse. Best of all, in addition to the $1.5 million first-place prize, the winner will also be taking home a 1979 ”Schwab” Firebird.

To honor the year @CharlesSchwab went 'all-in' on technology, we've built a custom '79 Schwab Firebird in collaboration with #PureVisionDesign, for the champion of this year's #CharlesSchwabChallenge. pic.twitter.com/B7ciCn1IZI — Charles Schwab Challenge (@CSChallengeFW) May 24, 2022

Current Odds per DraftKings Sportsbook

Colonial is known for its narrow fairways and small greens, so I’m looking to back golfers that rank high in driving accuracy and have shown to have great touch around the greens.

Here are my best bets for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge::

Outright Winners

Justin Thomas (+1200 FanDuel Sportsbook, .25u): While not the most accurate driver, Thomas makes up for it around the green and in his approach shots. He’s also obviously playing incredible right now and I wouldn’t put it past him to win back-to-back. Draftkings has him at +900, so there’s also incredible value in grabbing him at +1200 at FanDuel.

Jordan Spieth (+1200 Draftkings Sportsbook, .25u): Spieth last won at the RBC Heritage after missing the cut at The Masters the week prior. He missed the cut yet again last week at the PGA Championship. Given that he’s finished 2nd, T10, and T8 in his last three Charles Schwab Challenges and won the event in 2016, there’s reason to believe he can bounce back this week and win as well.

Other Bets to Target:

Top 20 – Chris Kirk +200 Draftkings

First Round Leader – Kevin Na +3700 FanDuel

Tom Hoge (+100 FanDuel) vs. Justin Rose

Taylor Gooch (-115 FanDuel) vs. Jason Kokrak

Mito Pereira (-110 FanDuel) vs. Davis Riley