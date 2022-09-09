2020 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Ring Spotted at Las Vegas Pawn Shop

If you’re a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, cash out your stocks and empty your savings and head to Las Vegas, because a World Series ring from the Dodgers’ 2020 triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays is available now.

A Reddit user happened across what appears to be a “Tier 1” championship ring at an unidentified pawn shop in Vegas:

2020 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series ring appears to be for sale

A “Tier 1” ring would imply that it came from someone like a player or high ranking team executive, since championship winning teams generally create less elaborate rings for other staff or organizational members.

Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate the 2020 World Championship against the Rays (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It’s not especially unusual for championship rings to show up at pawn shops; it happens fairly frequently on television shows like Pawn Stars.

But what is unusual is for one to appear so soon after the World Series was played.

Normally, if a player is pawning their ring, it’s because they need the money. But nearly all of the 2020 team is still active in the major leagues, or at least still part of a major league organization.

Seemingly, none of them would need the money this quickly and there’s unfortunately no name visible in the photo.

Of course, it could also have come from someone in the organization who doesn’t make nearly as much money as the players do, and saw an opportunity to get a substantial return.

And no, it’s not a “Mickey Mouse ring” as other jealous fanbases have tried to claim.

Either way, if you’re a big Dodgers fan, as this writer is, it’s extremely tempting to track down the store and see how much they’re asking.

Or you could wait for until after the 2022 season when the Dodgers win another World Series and try to get your hands on a newer ring.