2,000 Doctors To Publish Open Letter In The Lancet Calling For Ceasefire From Israel Without Return Of Hostages

Terrorist attacks by Hamas killed over 1,400 Israelis several weeks ago, with hundreds more hostages still remaining in Gaza.

Despite the obviously abhorrent nature of the attacks and outcry from many in the international community, Hamas has refused to release most of the hostages, with just a few being returned home. While anti-semitic extremists on and off college campuses demonstrate in the streets, politicians like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib have called for a ceasefire, relying on misinformation to inaccurately condemn Israel.

Many on the progressive left have excused or even celebrated the terrorist attacks, while demanding Israel stop retaliatory bombing. And now doctors have taken to formerly prestigious medical journal The Lancet, fresh off a disastrous performance on COVID, demanding a ceasefire without agreement that Hamas must release the hostages in return.

The New York Sun reported that after “debate and feedback,” the 2,000 doctors involved declined to say that Hamas should release the remaining hostages in return for Israel calling off their attack.

An open letter signed by more than 2,000 doctors worldwide refuses to call for releasing all hostages in the Israel-Hamas war after “debate and feedback” on the matter. The letter is set to be published in “the coming days” in the Lancet. https://t.co/vMbwdUwS5Q — The New York Sun (@NewYorkSun) October 25, 2023

Astounding: @TheLancet is set to publish a letter from 2000 medical professionals —in which these doctors DEBATED whether to demand a release of hostages, and it “was removed” based on “feedback.”



I guess primum non nocere doesn’t apply to Jews.https://t.co/Um81mJ0kXL pic.twitter.com/Fi91jdydVp — Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) October 25, 2023

How in the world do they think this is a realistic suggestion? How far gone is the medical profession, not to mention The Lancet?

BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 22: People attending a demonstration to show solidarity with Israel and against anti-semitism hold up photographs of hostages taken by Hamas on October 22, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Thousands of people attended the event in front of the Brandenburg Gate as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues to range following the deadly October 7 incursions by Hamas fighters from Gaza into Israel. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Doctors Apparently Believe Hamas Should Be Able To Keep Hostages

How in the world do they think this is a remotely justifiable position to take?

Hamas committed unspeakable atrocities, raping, kidnapping, murdering and burning people alive. The hostages they took back must be released immediately; civilians that served no military purpose. But whether due to anti-semitism, misplaced progressive ideology of “colonialism” or some other inexplicable and inexcusable belief system, these doctors reportedly debated over whether or not a terrorist group should be forced to return hostages.

While calling for Israel to cease defending itself against constant attacks.

The Lancet has published pro-Israel letters too, but as a supposedly reputable journal, there should be higher standards than the defense of crimes against humanity. Doctors are supposed to “do no harm,” but apparently that standard is tossed out the window when the harm is inflicted on Jews.

It’s yet another sign of the dangers of progressive ideology, which prioritizes hatred of disfavored groups over common sense and obvious morality.