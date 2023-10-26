2,000 Doctors To Publish Open Letter In The Lancet Calling For Ceasefire From Israel Without Return Of Hostages

Videos by OutKick
Terrorist attacks by Hamas killed over 1,400 Israelis several weeks ago, with hundreds more hostages still remaining in Gaza.
Despite the obviously abhorrent nature of the attacks and outcry from many in the international community, Hamas has refused to release most of the hostages, with just a few being returned home. While anti-semitic extremists on and off college campuses demonstrate in the streets, politicians like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib have called for a ceasefire, relying on misinformation to inaccurately condemn Israel.
Many on the progressive left have excused or even celebrated the terrorist attacks, while demanding Israel stop retaliatory bombing. And now doctors have taken to formerly prestigious medical journal The Lancet, fresh off a disastrous performance on COVID, demanding a ceasefire without agreement that Hamas must release the hostages in return.
The New York Sun reported that after “debate and feedback,” the 2,000 doctors involved declined to say that Hamas should release the remaining hostages in return for Israel calling off their attack.
How in the world do they think this is a realistic suggestion? How far gone is the medical profession, not to mention The Lancet?
Doctors Apparently Believe Hamas Should Be Able To Keep Hostages
How in the world do they think this is a remotely justifiable position to take?
Hamas committed unspeakable atrocities, raping, kidnapping, murdering and burning people alive. The hostages they took back must be released immediately; civilians that served no military purpose. But whether due to anti-semitism, misplaced progressive ideology of “colonialism” or some other inexplicable and inexcusable belief system, these doctors reportedly debated over whether or not a terrorist group should be forced to return hostages.
While calling for Israel to cease defending itself against constant attacks.
The Lancet has published pro-Israel letters too, but as a supposedly reputable journal, there should be higher standards than the defense of crimes against humanity. Doctors are supposed to “do no harm,” but apparently that standard is tossed out the window when the harm is inflicted on Jews.
It’s yet another sign of the dangers of progressive ideology, which prioritizes hatred of disfavored groups over common sense and obvious morality.
In 2011, Israel released 1027 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for one (1) Israeli soldier who had been taken hostage by Hamas. That’s right, 1027 for 1. Many of them were murderers and terrorists with life sentences. That’s why Hamas has been so hell-bent all these years to get more hostages. They see it as Israel’s Achilles heel. They may have bitten off more than they can masticate this time. No one’s more deadly than a pissed-off Israel.
Oh look, its the same doctors who claimed their [PROVEN WRONG] positions on COVID were not politically motivated, who claimed doctors never engage in politics, and who claimed their positions are backed by science [THEY WERE NOT], now injecting themselves into a war, on the wrong side of course, and again, using “science” and claims of being “apolitical” to do it.