1st Half Play In Pac-12 Matchup

Videos by OutKick

Oregon State vs. San Jose State University, 3:30 ET

Because it is a holiday weekend, and because the big bad NFL hasn’t taken over the Sunday slot, we get some College Level football on a Sunday. I’ll take it! After a really fun beginning to Week 1, I’m looking forward to the end of it and seeing where all of these teams go from here. It should be a fun season, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. We need to first take a win in a game between the #18 ranked Beavers and the San Jose State Spartans.

Oregon State comes into the season with higher expectations than I can ever remember for this program. They ended last season with 10 wins and were able to take down Florida in their Bowl Game. Now they want to fight for a Pac-12 Championship this year, and it at least appears that they have the personnel to potentially get that done. Part of the excitement from the Beavers side is that they now have quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei in the room. Aside from having a hard name to spell, he has been a hard guy to get a good read on. Back with Clemson, he was just okay. He put up 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns last season to go with seven interceptions, but that wasn’t really enough to make a big difference. He is a capable but not great runner, and the same can be described of his arm talent. I do think that he is the best quarterback on their roster and probably will be an upgrade at the position, but how much of an upgrade is the real question.

CORVALLIS, OR – APRIL 22: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei #5 of the Oregon State Beavers warms up before the Oregon State Spring Football Game at Reser Stadium on April 22, 2023 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

We’ve already seen San Jose State once, and already cashed a ticket on them this season. They took on USC in their opening game and were able to at least keep the game somewhat close. It seems as though quarterback, Chevan Cordeiro has found his favorite target already in Nick Nash. Nash was able to haul in all three touchdown passes that Cordeiro threw in the opener and a little less than 50% of the yards. Oregon State doesn’t really struggle against the pass, but it will be interesting to see if Nash was just lucky or if he is a really good receiver. I’m impressed enough with Cordeiro, he doesn’t seem to back down from a challenge and looks like he likes these bigger games. The San Jose State defense did allow 56 points to USC, but they were also facing the reigning Heisman winner. I’d argue that Oregon State’s defense is better than that of USC, but their offense is not.

I think at home, San Jose State can once again keep this game close, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if it gets out of hand later in the game. That’s why I’ll be taking them in the first half of the game. I think the offense of Oregon State might take a couple of drives in order to get things together and that gives me reason to think that San Jose State can at least hang with them. I’m getting 9.5 points, I think it is worth taking here. San Jose State 1H +9.5.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024