‘1923’ Season 2 Production Halted Indefinitely: REPORT

The future of “1923” is officially in big trouble.

There had been some concerns the show’s return could be impacted or delayed due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

Well, it now appears that’s exactly what has happened. The production for “1923” rents the Civic Center in Butte, Montana for $75,000 a month and manager Bill Melvin was informed the show is delayed indefinitely due to the strike, according to NBC Montana.

When will “1923” return? (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved)

The show has already requested an extension on the contract and Melvin is prepared for further extensions if the strike doesn’t come to an end soon.

Currently, there doesn’t appear to be any kind of resolution on the horizon.

1923 with Harrison Ford might be the best show on TV right now.



While most of what Hollywood produces is woke garbage, Taylor Sheridan's latest @Yellowstone prequel is awesome.



It's incredibly dark, violent, gritty, suspenseful and fun. A must watch! https://t.co/xjl7LNbFbw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2023

“1923” fans won’t like this news at all.

The strike has interrupted just about every part of Hollywood, and it was very unlikely Taylor Sheridan could avoid being impacted.

Well, now it’s clear “1923” has smashed the break. That means there’s realistically no timeline at all for the second season, which is expected to serve as a series finale.

Will it even return in 2023? Seems a bit unlikely. As we’ve previously covered at OutKick, production on season one started in the summer and it aired in December.

However, the wheels of motion were turning months before cameras started rolling on season one. The same can’t be said now.

No progress is being made on season two and it’s already the middle of June. That means “1923” fans are more than likely looking at a 2024 release date.

You can also bet the house “1923” won’t be the only Taylor Sheridan project impacted. I’ve been saying for awhile the November return for “Yellowstone” is very much up in the air.

Production on “1923” halted. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Let’s hope the whole strike situation is wrapped up sooner than later. Fans don’t want to wait years for “1923” to return.