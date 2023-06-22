‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Puts Up Monster TV Ratings With Cable Premiere

Videos by OutKick

“1883” might have ended more than a year ago on Paramount+, but people still tuned in to catch its cable premiere.

The hit “Yellowstone” prequel aired on Paramount+ from December 19, 2021 through February 27, 2022. The series with Tim McGraw, Isabel May, Sam Elliott and Faith Hill was the first “Yellowstone” prequel, and its success was proof Taylor Sheridan is an unstoppable force in Hollywood.

Now, well after a year following its conclusion on Paramount+, it finally premiered on Paramount Network, and the ratings were huge.

“1883” is an incredible series. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved)

“1883” puts up huge numbers with cable premiere.

The “1883” cable premiere drew 3.8 million viewers Sunday night, according to a release from the network. That’s the most-watched scripted cable premiere for a show in three years.

The number by itself is impressive. However, it’s a lot more impressive when you consider the fact the show has been on streaming for more than a year.

It goes to show that even after more than a year on streaming, people will always tune in for anything related to “Yellowstone.”

The original series puts up the best ratings on scripted TV, and the prequel series dominated cable ratings, despite the fact anyone could have watched it all since February 2022.

People love non-woke content.

One of the reasons people love what Taylor Sheridan does is because it simply focuses on being entertaining. It’s not preachy or woke. Sheridan doesn’t treat the audience like a bunch of idiots.

He understands people are watching so they can be taken on a journey. “1883” was every bit as gritty and dark as “Yellowstone.”

In fact, it was even much darker at points. The final episode didn’t see sunshine and rainbows. The audience saw heartbreak and pain. It was Taylor Sheridan at his finest.

“1883” premieres to huge numbers on Paramount Network. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved)

Now, nearly four million viewers are about to take the journey long after the rest of us. Honestly, it’s definitely worth just bingeing on Paramount+ if you have some free time this weekend. Why wait? Just get after it.