16-Year-Old Texas Cheerleader Suffers Fatal Cardiac Arrest

A sudden cardiac arrest took the life of a high school girl, remembered for her exuberance and hard work.

Callie Mitchell, the 16-year-old high schooler entering her junior year, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at her cheerleading camp, which she attended as of July 24.

The popular Morton Ranch High School (Katy, TX.) cheerleader was at Texas A&M when the medical emergency occurred. Mitchell had to be airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital.

Tragic Medical Emergency Kills Texas Cheerleader

Despite the coach’s CPR, Mitchell died from the sudden attack.

Mitchell’s bereaved parents, Michelle and Scott Donahue, suggested that the cardiac arrest stemmed from Callie’s Long QT. The coach contacted Callie’s parents days before the fatal cardiac arrest.

“If it wasn’t for [the coach], we would have never had the chance to say goodbye,” Michelle Donahue said.

Mitchell’s parents also encourage fellow Morton Ranch High School parents to buy EKGs, which monitor signs of a potentially fatal heart disorder.

“For any other parents out there, you know they do physicals every year. … EKGs are not part of a physical. … Get an EKG,” Scott Donohue said.

The young woman’s obituary read:

“Callie was a young lady of many passions. She was a cheerleader who brought cheerfulness to those around her. She was an avid reader and cherished her moments spent with family and friends. Callie also had a special place in her heart for her French bulldogs, Eugene and Ruby.

“A dedicated Taylor Swift fan, Callie loved to drive with the windows open, embracing life’s every moment. Her love for the color pink reflected her vibrant personality. Callie relished the taste of Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Free Birds, queso from any restaurant, and Texas Roadhouse.

“Callie had a unique connection with time and would make a wish at 11:11 a.m., trusting in the magic of the moment. At church, she was the spirited teenager who always insisted on the front row, reflecting her strong faith and commitment to her beliefs.

“She adorned her car, ‘Faith,’ with a cross hanging from the mirror, symbolizing her unwavering devotion. A natural leader, Callie attended Great Adventure Camp and took on the role of Leader in Training, excited about her future plans to become a counselor there. She aspired to be a child psychologist, reflecting her compassionate and caring nature. Callie was also a member of NCL Star Katy, where she loved to volunteer in the community.”

