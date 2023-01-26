13-Year-Old Born Without Legs Inspires Nation By Balling Out On Middle School Basketball Team

Josiah Johnson is quickly proving to be a secret weapon for his middle school basketball team. The 13-year-old was born without legs but continues to shine on the hardwood in his first year.

Johnson, who attends Marion C. Moore School in Louisville, Kentucky, first made headlines in November when he made the team — on merit. He doesn’t view his condition as a disability.

Johnson could have played in his wheelchair, but decided that would be “too easy.” His coach said that, wheelchair or not, the 13-year-old inspiration earned his spot on the team with tenacity, determination and talent.

I don’t want you doubting me because I don’t have legs. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better. — Josiah Johnson, via WLKY

Now, three months later, he is proving all of his doubters wrong. Johnson is doing what he set out to do.

He is not only playing, but thriving. Johnson is wicked with his dribbles, lights out from beyond the arc, and has an uncanny ability to find open teammates from the point.

His best play came a few weeks back as time expired. Johnson was out on the 3-point line with seconds left when his teammate dished him the ball. He drained the triple and was mobbed on the floor. (Video of the play at 1:48 below)

Josiah Johnson is a 13-year-old from Kentucky who was born without legs. But that didn't stop him from trying out for his middle school basketball team and proving that even when the odds are stacked against you, to never give up on your dreams. @SteveHartmancbs is “On The Road" pic.twitter.com/LwCSOF8QxV — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 21, 2023

In addition, because of his unique position on the court, he is a matchup nightmare on defense. His opponents have said that they find it hard to play against Johnson, who consistently pokes the ball loose for multiple steals a game.

He started taking the ball from people. He took the ball from me. I was mad. You would have thought Steph Curry was in the gym. — Josiah Johnson’s teammate, via CBS News

Johnson continues to inspire his teammates, opponents, and all those who know his story. His disability may prove a challenge on the surface, but he isn’t letting it stop him from making his mark!