12-year-old Golf Phenom Signs NIL Deal

If you thought Name, Image and Likeness deals were only for college football stars or big name high school recruits, you’d be wrong. The “wild, wild west” that is NIL has now infiltrated America’s middle schools.

Xavier ‘Xeve’ Perez, who is just 12 years old, recently signed several NIL deals, including one with Cobra Puma, a major golf apparel and equipment retailer. Though details of the deal have not been disclosed, Cobra Puma has confirmed it has signed its first ever NIL deal with young Xeve.

“Xeve’s personality, talent and love for the game is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Cobra Puma Golf family,” Dan Ladd, president and general manager of Cobra Puma golf, said in a statement. “He is a fantastic talent and role model, which aligns with our mission to push the game forward and inspire the next generation of golfers. We’re excited to be part of his journey.”

Xeve is a “fantastic talent” indeed. Check out this bomb he hit when he was only six:

Right down the middle.

Not only are people calling Perez “the next Tiger Woods,” they also note that he’s a polite, family-oriented young man with a mind for the game. Take a look at this promo video:

Look out @PGATOUR 👀 Xeve Perez is on a mission for his Master's jacket ⛳ pic.twitter.com/JvC1p7PLGh — Whistle (@WhistleSports) March 23, 2022

“When you have a 15-footer putt, you’re in a playoff against kids twice your size, and you drain the putt, it’s the best feeling in the world,” he says.

I wouldn’t know, but that sounds about right.

Congratulations to Xeve and his family. We wish them the best.