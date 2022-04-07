10 Richest Sports Owners in the World

This week, Forbes released the 2022 edition of the ten richest sports owners in the world, who have a combined net worth of $353 billion.
Here’s the full list.
8. David Tepper, Carolina Panthers
9. Robert Pera, Memphis Grizzlies
10. Philip Anschutz, Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy
For the first time in six years, Roman Abramovich failed to make the list. The Premier League recently ordered Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, to sell his soccer team after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“Abramovich announced he would sell his beloved soccer club—which he bought for $190 million in 2003 and was worth $3 billion recently (although weighed down with heavy debts)—and donate the proceeds to charity. The U.K. government opted not to wait, seizing the club from him as it awaits a sale,” Forbes reports.
In addition, inflation had an impact on the list this year, costing owners Daniel Gilbert and Masayoshi Son half of their fortunes.
Notably, only one NFL owner, David Tepper, made the list. By comparison, three NFL franchises rank among the top 10 most valuable teams in the world, including the Dallas Cowboys at No. 1 overall with a $5.7 billion valuation. You can read that full list here.
Finally, congrats to top dog Steve Ballmer. Hope he’s fired up.
Steve Ballmer is REALLY fired up 😂 pic.twitter.com/VWkz53CneU
— ESPN (@espn) July 24, 2019