10 Richest Sports Owners in the World

This week, Forbes released the 2022 edition of the ten richest sports owners in the world, who have a combined net worth of $353 billion.

Here’s the full list.

1. Steve Ballmer, Los Angeles Clippers

Source of Wealth: Microsoft

Net Worth: $91.4 billion (+33% year over year)

2. Mukesh Ambani, Mumbai Indians

Source of Wealth: diversified

Net Worth: $90.7 billion (+7%)

3. François Pinault, Stade Rennais FC

Source of Wealth: luxury goods

Net Worth: $40.4 billion (-4%)

4. Dietrich Mateschitz, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Racing, RB Leipzig

Source of Wealth: Red Bull

Net Worth: $27.4 billion (+2%)

5. Daniel Gilbert, Cleveland Cavaliers

Source of Wealth: Quicken Loans/Rocket Companies

Net Worth: $22 billion (-58%)

6. Masayoshi Son, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Source of Wealth: internet, telecoms

Net Worth: $21.3 billion (-53%)

7. Steve Cohen, New York Mets

Source of Wealth: hedge funds

Net Worth: $17.4 billion (1-YEAR CHANGE: +9%)

8. David Tepper, Carolina Panthers

Source of Wealth: hedge funds

Net Worth: $16.7 billion (+15%)

9. Robert Pera, Memphis Grizzlies

Source of Wealth: wireless networking gear

Net Worth: $14.6 billion (-20%)

10. Philip Anschutz, Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy

Source of Wealth: investments

Net Worth: $10.9 billion (+8%)

For the first time in six years, Roman Abramovich failed to make the list. The Premier League recently ordered Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, to sell his soccer team after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Abramovich announced he would sell his beloved soccer club—which he bought for $190 million in 2003 and was worth $3 billion recently (although weighed down with heavy debts)—and donate the proceeds to charity. The U.K. government opted not to wait, seizing the club from him as it awaits a sale,” Forbes reports.

In addition, inflation had an impact on the list this year, costing owners Daniel Gilbert and Masayoshi Son half of their fortunes.

Notably, only one NFL owner, David Tepper, made the list. By comparison, three NFL franchises rank among the top 10 most valuable teams in the world, including the Dallas Cowboys at No. 1 overall with a $5.7 billion valuation. You can read that full list here.

Finally, congrats to top dog Steve Ballmer. Hope he’s fired up.