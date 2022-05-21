1 Prospect In Baseball Finally Starts Tonight For The Baltimore Orioles

About the time that the horses will break from the gate in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, the number one prospect in baseball, catcher Adley Rutschman will step behind the plate for the Baltimore Orioles and catch his first game in the majors.

The Orioles have not had something to look forward to since the 2016 season when Manny Machado was a breakout star, and they made the wildcard game. Of course, they lost and went on to trade Machado at the all-star break in 2018. In the 5 years since that wildcard loss, the Orioles have finished last in the A.L. East every year except one, when they finished 4th during the Covid season.

The first overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft, Rutschman was called up by the Orioles early Saturday with the thought that he will start tonight. In spring training, he was in line to make the major league team, but he injured his triceps. In the minors this year, he has amassed a .427 on base percentage. He is a switch hitter who has power from both sides of the plate. He is a Gold Glove capable catcher. He will be worth going to the park to watch play all by himself. O’s fans might even show up to Camden to see this kid.

Listen to his minor league manager tell him he’s going up. This kid is special