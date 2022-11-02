Late Night TV Declares War on Elon Musk, The Latest Approved Target Of The Left

Jimmy Kimmel famously said goodbye to roughly half his potential audience in 2017.

When asked if his hard-left evolution might cost him Red State viewers, Kimmel didn’t back away from the suggestion.

“Not good riddance but riddance,” Kimmel quipped.

Twitter owner Elon Musk and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. (Getty Images)

Kimmel not-so-famously seems disinterested in free speech, particularly on major platforms like Twitter. How else to explain his vulgar attack on the new face of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk.

“It has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of s***,” Kimmel tweeted at Musk following the Twitter king sharing a dubious news article tied to the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi.

Musk’s tweet (which he deleted) had plenty of detractors, and they had a point. With great power comes great responsibility, but Musk’s willingness to pull the tweet is far better than all the Fake News still circulating on Twitter and elsewhere from august news sources.

Some newspapers still have the Pulitzer Prizes for covering the Russia collusion hoax as if it were real.

Still, Kimmel’s nasty message wasn’t about that tweet, per se. Musk is bringing freer speech to the platform, slamming mainstream media bias and firing former Twitter employees whose censorial ways hurt the nation.

Pre-Musk Twitter deplatformed the New York Post for breaking the Hunter Biden laptop story is all the proof that change needed to happen.

Musk isn’t keen on silencing right-of-center voices. And that, sadly, makes him a juicy target for Late Night TV (save the landscape’s top show, “Gutfeld!”)

Kimmel used his ABC perch to double down on Musk.

“An 82-year-old man was assaulted by a lunatic with a hammer, he went to the hospital with a fractured skull … and these scumbags, their first instinct is to try to smear him.” Jimmy Kimmel

Over at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the host blamed an uptick in so-called hate speech on Musk.

“The company blamed it on trolls, but of all the trolls on Twitter, none are troll-ier than the troll who just bought it.” Stephen Colbert

Left unsaid? Colbert pushed the Russian conspiracy hoax for years, going so far as to use a graphic sexual term to connect President Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin. He’s yet to apologize for that Fake News gag.

HBO’s John Oliver got into the act, too. The “Last Week Tonight” star explored a computer algorithm used in New Jersey to assess if a criminal deserves a second chance. The system, he complained, didn’t measure “socio-economic” factors, and thus wasn’t fair.

“It was basically a racist computer, which I realize is probably Elon Musk’s next billion-dollar idea.” John Oliver

What’s missing? Proof that Musk is a racist.

Not to be outdone, Seth Meyers used his far-Left “Late Night” program to attack both Musk and Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker. Meyers used Musk’s personal life as a springboard to ding Walker.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Musk was asked about being disowned by his teenage transgender daughter. First, he blamed “neo-Marxists” for their estranged relationship, but was mostly cavalier about it, saying in full, “[The relationship with my daughter] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others. Can’t win them all.” Hell, some people can’t even count ‘em all.” Seth Meyers

Meyers then showed Walker’s image, alluding to charges he paid for his lover’s abortion years ago.

Earlier, Meyers bemoaned Musk’s Twitter takeover, suggesting Democracy is in peril when a billionaire scoops up a major Tech platform like Twitter.

“I mean, with money like that you could do something about poverty, or climate change, or world hunger and still have enough left over to, I don’t know, get a decent haircut Seth Meyers

We’re still waiting for Meyers to savage Jeff Bezos and his acquisition of the Washington Post. Or Mark Zuckerberg’s reign at Facebook.

Late night comics aren’t dumb. They’re mean spirited and obvious in their biases, sure, but they understand the stakes in play.

Musk wants less censorship, more voices. Comedians like Kimmel and Colbert, who chuckled over Dr. Seuss books getting memory holed by the far Left, disagree. That means Musk will join President Donald Trump, Fox News star Tucker Carlson and any GOP candidate who wins on Election Day to their list of approved comedy targets.